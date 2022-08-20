Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.