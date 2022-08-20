Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Take a look ahead and explore the 7-day forecast.
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Ex…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. We …
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.