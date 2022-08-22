Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 55% c…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Ex…
Take a look ahead and explore the 7-day forecast.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…