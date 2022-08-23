Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.