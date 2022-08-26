Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.