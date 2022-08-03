 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

