The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
Take a look ahead and explore the 7-day forecast.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…