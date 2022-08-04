 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until THU 3:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

