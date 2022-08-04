The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until THU 3:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Take a look ahead and explore the 7-day forecast.
There's a new website called heat.gov that officials hope can help people and local governments beat the heat and keep it from getting deadly.
We get a welcomed break from recent heavy rain with a mix of sun and clouds and some cool, less humid weather.