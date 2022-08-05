The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Take a look ahead and explore the 7-day forecast.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
We get a welcomed break from recent heavy rain with a mix of sun and clouds and some cool, less humid weather.