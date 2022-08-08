Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll …
Take a look ahead and explore the 7-day forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees…