It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
