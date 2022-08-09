Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a warm day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.