Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.