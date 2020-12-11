 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports