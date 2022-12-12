Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Saturday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…