Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

