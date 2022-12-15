 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

News