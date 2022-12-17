It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
