Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

