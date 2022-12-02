 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

