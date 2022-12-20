Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
