Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
