Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

