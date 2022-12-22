 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

