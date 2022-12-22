It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
