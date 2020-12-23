Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in St. Louis, MO
