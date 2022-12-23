It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light, steady snow should begin falling in western St. Louis suburbs by noon
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The S…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 23-degree low is for…
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecaste…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!