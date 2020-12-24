 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 15.1. A 11-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

