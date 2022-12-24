 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

