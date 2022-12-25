 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

