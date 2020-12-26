 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports