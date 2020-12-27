Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in St. Louis, MO
