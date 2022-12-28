Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.