Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.