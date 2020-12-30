 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports