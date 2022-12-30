Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's con…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 15 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chanc…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saint L…
Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
It is not a common occurrence, but when lightning and thunder occur during a snowstorm, the event is reported as “thundersnow.”
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. S…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect clear skie…