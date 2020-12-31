Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in St. Louis, MO
