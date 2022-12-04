Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
