Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

