Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
