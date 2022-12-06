Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
