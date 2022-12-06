 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

