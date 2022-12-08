Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.