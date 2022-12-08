The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
