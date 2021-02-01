 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

