Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
