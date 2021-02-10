 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.95. 16 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports