Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.95. 16 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.