Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
