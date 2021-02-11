It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15.14. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds s…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.7. A 8-degree low is fo…
This evening in Saint Louis: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.96. A 19-degree…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than o…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 15.77. Today's for…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. I…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.95. 16 degrees is …