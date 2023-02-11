Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. W…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low tem…