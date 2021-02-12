 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.63. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

