Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.