 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13. 0 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports