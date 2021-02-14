Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.