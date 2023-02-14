Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
