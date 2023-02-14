Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.