It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 0 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
