 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 0 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports